Cameron Britton Thought About Killing His Mom While Filming Mindhunter
The premise of Netflix’s Mindhunter isn’t exactly light — two FBI agents plumb the psychological depths of infamous serial killers. So while Cameron Britton was portraying serial killer Ed Kemper for nine months, he had a hard time stepping away from the role. At Vulture Festival, Britton shared a horrifying anecdote about when his mom came to visit him and he thought about killing her. Talk about getting into character.
