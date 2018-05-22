Cameron Britton Thought About Killing His Mom While Filming Mindhunter

By

The premise of Netflix’s Mindhunter isn’t exactly light — two FBI agents plumb the psychological depths of infamous serial killers. So while Cameron Britton was portraying serial killer Ed Kemper for nine months, he had a hard time stepping away from the role. At Vulture Festival, Britton shared a horrifying anecdote about when his mom came to visit him and he thought about killing her. Talk about getting into character.

Watch Now

  1. How the Ladies of Ibiza Get F*cked-up Around the World
  2. Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels
  3. Retta Is Over People Telling Her to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’
  4. Rachel Bloom Gloriously Roasts Adam Pally for His Shorty Awards Performance
  5. 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
  6. Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
  7. Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
  8. How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?
  9. The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries
  10. 9 of the Most Ridiculous Scenes From the Original Lost in Space
Playing Ed Kemper Made Cameron Britton Think Like a Murderer
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.