Pretty Little Liars Spinoff The Perfectionists Gets A Series Order and A Trailer

Freeform seems intent on expanding its Pretty Little Liarsverse to Avengers: Infinity War levels and why shouldn’t they? The franchise has everything: pretty people, liars, and of course, murder. On Monday, Variety confirmed the network’s decision to order Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists to series. The ten-episode first season will reportedly debut in 2019.

The Perfectionists, which initially landed a pilot order back in September, will feature PLL stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprising their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively. Reformed from their villainess ways, Alison and Mona are brought together again in the ritzy college town of Beacon Heights, where they work together to move on from their extremely traumatic teenage years. Just kidding, they immediately get drawn into a new mystery when a murder shakes Beacon Heights to its core.

The pilot, written by PLL showrunner I. Marlene King, is based on Pretty Little Liars author Sara Shepard’s book of the same name. Interestingly, The Perfectionists is not itself a PLL book, but is being retrofitted to focus on three college friends who struggle with both the fallout from the murder and “the stress of being overachievers.” God, and you thought high school was rough.