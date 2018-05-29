Prepare to Love Cardi B’s ‘I Like It’ Video

Forget Memorial Day weekend; it’s not the summer until Cardi B declares it so. In her quest to dominate the season for a second consecutive year, Cardi has released the video for her Latin-infused single, “I Like It,” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny. In it, the three take their fiesta to the Miami streets, with Cardi serving looks loosely inspired by Celia Cruz and Carmen Miranda, plus the added accessory of her baby bump. Meanwhile, the men serve tropical floral prints and Puerto Rico jerseys — style and comfort! What’s not to like?