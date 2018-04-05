On Thursday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, it became clear that Priyanka Chopra’s plus-one to the royal wedding should be — drumroll please — Gossip Girl (and, okay, Avengers) star Sebastian Stan! What started out as your run-of-the-mill late-night appearance quickly turned into a thirst-quenching blind date between the two. Cohen quizzed Chopra on what she’ll wear to her close friend Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials, and a caller asked Stan what he thought of fellow Avenger Tom Hiddleston’s relationship with Taylor Swift. Is Andy Cohen’s team of bookers a group of brilliant matchmakers? We’re talking The Rock–Jason Statham levels of chemistry between these two. It’s actually approaching Phantom Thread territory. (Stan would certainly be the Alma of the relationship.) Give us this relationship, or give us death!