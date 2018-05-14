Photo: Lifetime

Project Runway is coming back to the network it first premiered on, before meddling from the Weinstein Company moved it to Lifetime. At NBC’s upfront presentation in New York today, Andy Cohen announced that the fashion reality competition will return to Bravo for its 17th season. The show aired its first five seasons on the network before moving to the A&E network–owned Lifetime in 2008, negotiated through the Weinstein Company, which owned the series. TWC and A&E Networks negotiated a three-year renewal for the show in 2016, but A&E filed documents earlier this year terminating its deal with the Weinstein Company for Runway, saying the company was in breach of contract due to the sexual-assault and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein. That made room for the show’s new deal between Bravo and Lantern Entertainment, which recently acquired TWC’s assets on May 8.