Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

Pusha-T and Drake Beef Escalates With Duppy Freestyle

Drake is mad as hell and he is not gonna take it anymore.

4:23 p.m.

This Week in Late Night: Vomiting, Vibrators, and Ocean’s 8

Let’s catch up on everything that happened in late night this week.

4:20 p.m.

This Week in Comedy Podcasts: Alia Shawkat on Queery

You look like you could use a great comedy podcast episode.

3:17 p.m.

The St. Elsewhere Finale at 30

All these years later, what does Tommy’s snow globe mean?

2:21 p.m.

Man Who Accused George Takei of Sexual Assault Walks Back Parts of His Story

He may not have been drugged or groped by the Star Trek actor, contrary to what he has previously said.

2:10 p.m.

Alyssa Limperis and Newfound Twitter Fame

Talking with Alyssa Limperis about Twitter and making videos with her mom.

2:00 p.m.

Let’s Talk About That Crazy Solo: A Star Wars Story Cameo

It’s not as canonically implausible as you might think.

1:56 p.m.

The Gospel According to André Explores the Life of André Leon Talley

The fashion raconteur is the subject of an unfortunately superficial biographical doc.

1:31 p.m.

How Will Amy Schumer’s Huge Spotify Deal Change the Podcast Industry?

Spotify is reportedly paying more than $1 million for rights to Schumer’s podcast.

1:00 p.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: June 2018

Have you seen Kong: Skull Island yet?

12:46 p.m.

A List of Every Part of Han Solo’s Backstory That Gets Explained in Solo

From how he got his name to how he met Lando.

12:25 p.m.

Report: Spotify Might Put XXXTentacion’s Music Back on Playlists

Reps for Kendrick Lamar allegedly called Spotify’s CEO and threatened to pull his music in response to the new policy change.

12:04 p.m.

What Lauren Groff Can’t Live Without

“I eat my feelings. They taste most delicious in the form of dark-chocolate peanut-butter cups.”

11:54 a.m.

What Books Did Harvey Weinstein Carry on His Perp Walk?

A pair of Great Men biographies.

11:31 a.m.

Tracy Morgan Has Equal Love for Tiffany Haddish and Craft Services

Craft services is the actual O.G. of The Last O.G.

11:29 a.m.

11 Films to See This Memorial Day Weekend

Are you in the mood for Solo? Or are you feeling a little Book Club?

10:49 a.m.

13 Reasons Why Star Justin Prentice on Making a Villain for the #MeToo Era

In season two, Bryce Walker can’t hide from his horrific crimes.

10:48 a.m.

Rose McGowan on Weinstein Arrest: ‘I Didn’t Believe This Day Would Come’

McGowan spoke to Megyn Kelly about Weinstein’s arrest.

10:34 a.m.

2018 Is the Summer of #MeToo TV

Stories about harassment and imbalances of power will be all over your screens this season.

10:33 a.m.

Whit Stillman on The Last Days of Disco, and Being Fed Up With New York

“The film is a bit my dream fantasy of what New York City could have been like.”