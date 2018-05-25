Pusha-T and Drake Beef Escalates With Duppy Freestyle

Pusha-T released his latest album Daytona last night to mostly glowing reviews. But it looks like Drake will not be joining in the chorus of praise for the album, because he has absolutely had it. Included in Pusha-T’s song Infared is a reference to Drake using a ghostwriter, an accusation no rapper can abide. So Drake has gone ahead and done his part for the album’s publicity, kicking off a full fledged beef by releasing Duppy Freestyle, a diss track where he tells Pusha-T and Kanye exactly how he feels. Lyrics like “You’re not even top five as far as your label talent goes,” are just the tip of this big, shady iceberg. Listen to the full track below: