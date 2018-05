Photo: Pusha T

We sit on the verge of a full scale Kanye-A-Thon. And to kick things off, Pusha T has just released DAYTONA, the rapper’s first album since 2016 and produced entirely by Kanye West. It’s the first of 5 total projects West will have a hand in releasing this summer. Though only seven songs long, DAYTONA references everything from Harvey Weinstein to Russian collusion. And if you’re wondering about the cover art, it is in fact a photo of Whitney Houston’s bathroom.

Listen to the full album below: