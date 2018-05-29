Pusha-T Drops Retaliatory Drake-Diss Track ‘The Story of Adidon’

Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

Leigh Whannell Helped Define a Decade Of Horror, and He’s Still Going

The writer of Saw and Insidious talks about his changing attitude about violence and his new movie, Upgrade.

24 mins ago

Drake Plans to Use His Secret Son to Sell Sneakers, According to Pusha-T

“Who rolls out their child with a sweatsuit?”

9:48 a.m.

Why Isn’t The Boys in the Band Up for Tonys This Year?

It’s hard to get all of those stars in one place at one time.

9:29 a.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Is As Ambitious and Zany As Ever

While targeting #MeToo and toxic masculinity, the Netflix comedy continues to deliver welcome doses of the absurd.

9:18 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to ABC’s Roseanne Cancellation, Proposes Perfect Replacement

“You’re not going to believe this, but she tweeted something outrageous.”

8:00 a.m.

Vulture’s Showing a Bunch of Great Films in Bryant Park This Summer

Enjoy free movies under the stars, just as no Multiplex operator intended.

1:19 a.m.

Nicki Minaj Lets Us Watch Her Process

And it is pure pink magic.

1:00 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: In Remembrance

Gilead has always been a violent place, but now the violence is random.

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

Roseanne Returns to Twitter, Issues Apology: ‘I Deeply Regret My Comments’

And she also doesn’t seem to know anything about the woman she joked about.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Queen Sugar Season-Premiere Recap: It Don’t Change Nothing

What will the irreconcilable issues between Ralph Angel and Darla ultimately mean for Blue?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Legion Recap: Vapor Haze

The momentum grinds to a halt as the writers give us unsatisfactory check-ins with the supporting cast.

Yesterday at 10:56 p.m.

SZA May Have Permanent Vocal-Cord Damage

The singer Tweeted that her voice may be permanently damaged.

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

The Most Vicious Lines From Pusha-T’s New Drake Diss

No one is off limits on “The Story of Adidon,” not even Drake’s mom or the alleged mother of his child.

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

Here’s the Alleged Mother of Drake’s Secret Baby

The tea has been spilled.

Yesterday at 9:48 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: The Vibrators Are Here!

The latest charter guests are a palate-cleanse after the last group of caftan-wearing banshees.

Yesterday at 8:28 p.m.

Pusha-T Drops Retaliatory Drake-Diss Track ‘The Story of Adidon’

*insert sound of 1,000 bombs dropping*

Yesterday at 8:02 p.m.

Queen Sugar Season 3 Is a Lovingly Composed Family Drama

The Ava DuVernay series never sacrifices emotional realism for the pop of a soap-opera twist.

Yesterday at 7:56 p.m.

Uma Thurman to Star in Netflix Series Chambers

She plays a woman who connects with the recipient of her daughter’s donated heart.

Yesterday at 7:42 p.m.

Netflix in Talks to Pick Up Joe Hill’s Locke & Key

It had previously been rejected by Hulu and Fox.

Yesterday at 6:36 p.m.

ABC Has Already Scrubbed Roseanne From Its Prime-Time Lineup

Network sources say advertising pressure didn’t play a role in its decision.