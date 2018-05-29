Pusha T Drops Retaliatory Drake Diss Track ‘The Story of Adidon’

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

A few days after Drake leveled up his beef with Pusha T by releasing the scathing “Duppy Freestyle” — in which he told Pusha he’d send him an invoice for the boost in album sales Drake was about to gift him — Pusha has responded with “The Story of Adidon.” To the chorus of about one million exploding bomb sound effects, DJ Funkmaster Flex debuted the diss track on New York’s Hot 97 this evening and it is, well, it’s not polite. Pusha takes digs at the rumor Drake has an illegitimate child and name checks both his mom and the alleged mother of his child. He also used a photo of Drake in blackface as the album art. Listen to the full “Story” below.