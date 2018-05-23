Pusha-T Previews New Album and Kanye West Verse on What Would Meek Do?

Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Among the albums Kanye West has been working on (in between tweet storms) is Pusha-T’s latest work DAYTONA. And on Wednesday night Pusha-T previewed the album at a listening event, snippets of which have appeared on Twitter. Included in the clips is West’s verse from What Would Meek Do? which is the sixth track on the seven song album. The verse comes complete with a psyche out “scoop” at the beginning and plenty of responses to his critics, including “you gotta watch who you callin’ crazy.”

Pitchfork has also confirmed that Pusha-T has added the hyphen back to his name. This will be his first album release since 2015’s King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude. And for awhile the new work was rumored to be called King Push. The rapper went into more detail about the album’s name change on Twitter, “I changed the album title from King Push to DAYTONA because I felt it didn’t represent the overall message of this body of work. DAYTONA represents the fact that I have the luxury of time. That luxury only comes when u have a skill set that your confident in.”

I changed the album title from “King Push” to “DAYTONA” because I felt it didn’t represent the overall message of this body of work.



“DAYTONA” represents the fact that I have the luxury of time. That luxury only comes when u have a skill set that your confident in. — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 23, 2018

Another clip from the album, which will be released in full this Friday May 25th, can be heard below.