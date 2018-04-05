Who Monologued It: Dolores From Westworld or June From The Handmaid’s Tale?

Photo: Hulu/HBO

At this particular moment, nothing says prestige television like shows about harsh dystopias with grim lighting, overserious monologues, and rebellions against patriarchal authorities by intense brunettes. I’m talking of course about Westworld — wait, unless I actually mean The Handmaid’s Tale. One is an extended metaphor about the dangers of treating people with consciousness as less than human, and the other is … also that. They both have dramatic needle drops. They both have episodes that go on for far too long. They’re both produced by companies that start with the letter H. And they both make you feel really bad to be a human.

With so many things in common, can you tell TV’s biggest dramas apart? We’ve selected a few quotes from the monologues given by Dolores (a.k.a. Wyatt a.k.a. Evan Rachel Wood) on Westworld and June (a.k.a. Offred a.k.a. Elisabeth Moss) on The Handmaid’s Tale. Good luck!