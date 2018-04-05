Who Monologued It: Dolores From Westworld or June From The Handmaid’s Tale?

At this particular moment, nothing says prestige television like shows about harsh dystopias with grim lighting, overserious monologues, and rebellions against patriarchal authorities by intense brunettes. I’m talking of course about Westworld — wait, unless I actually mean The Handmaid’s Tale. One is an extended metaphor about the dangers of treating people with consciousness as less than human, and the other is … also that. They both have dramatic needle drops. They both have episodes that go on for far too long. They’re both produced by companies that start with the letter H. And they both make you feel really bad to be a human.

With so many things in common, can you tell TV’s biggest dramas apart? We’ve selected a few quotes from the monologues given by Dolores (a.k.a. Wyatt a.k.a. Evan Rachel Wood) on Westworld and June (a.k.a. Offred a.k.a. Elisabeth Moss) on The Handmaid’s Tale. Good luck!

Who Monologued What?

“Someone is watching. Here, someone is always watching. Nothing can change, because it all has to look the same.”
"I have no choice. It can’t be helped, and so I step up, into the darkness within, or else the light."
"Strange new light can be just as frightening as the dark."
"They controlled us all our lives. They took our minds, our memories. But now, I remember everything."
"This world doesn’t belong to you, or the people who came before. It belongs to someone who has yet to come."
“I don’t want to be a doll hung on a wall.”
"For a long time I couldn’t figure out what it was exactly, that expression in their eyes. In my eyes."
"For years I had no dreams of my own. I moved from hell to hell of your making, never thinking to question the nature of my reality."
"I wish this story were different. I wish it showed me in a better light, in a different story."
"You know I didn’t have a choice. I don’t have any choice."
"I know only that I slept for a long time, and then, one day I awoke."
"Whether this is my end or a new beginning, I have no way of knowing. I have given myself over into the hands of strangers."

