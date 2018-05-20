Rachel Bloom Gloriously Roasts Adam Pally For His Shorty Awards Performance

Recently, while announcing the winner for “Best Overall Instagram” at the Shorty Awards, Adam Pally scorched the social-media earth, tearing apart the whole show, in front of, well — everyone who was there for it. It wasn’t exactly well received.

While Pally has addressed the controversy and Twitter backlash, the true comedic comeuppance has cometh from Rachel Bloom, his friend and costar in their upcoming film Most Likely to Murder. While the two were visiting the Vulture Spot discussing some of their most regrettable jokes, Bloom dove in and delivered a ruthless interpretation of what she felt Pally’s response could, or should’ve, been to the discord.

Bloom brought the heat. There was sweat, a very red face, and a few abashed words from Pally.

