Actual Superhero Regina King Will Star in Damon Lindelof’s HBO Watchmen Pilot

Regina King, actress, director, scene-stealer, and actual superhero (according to Gabrielle Union, who we trust on this) is going to star in Damon Lindelof’s pilot — and hopefully series — adaptation of Watchmen. Variety reports that King will star in the lead role among a cast that includes Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, and Andrew Howard. Their roles haven’t yet been revealed, though Lindelof released a lengthy statement Tuesday in which he described the show as a “remixed” version of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’s landmark graphic novel, with “new faces” and “new masks to cover them.” Still, if we’re just straight-up casting the original, King would make a pretty great all-seeing Doctor Manhattan.