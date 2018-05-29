Andrew Lincoln Will Reportedly Leave The Walking Dead After Season 9

Photo: Gene Page/AMC

Things are not looking good for Rick Grimes, at least according to a report from Collider. The site says that Andrew Lincoln will be leaving The Walking Dead after its ninth season, and will only be appearing in “half-a-dozen episodes” of it. Lincoln’s departure would deprive the show of its main character, and likely change up its structure. Collider also claims that AMC is offering Norman Reedus “substantial compensation” to stay onboard and head up the show. Even if death is a constant part of the show, with Chandler Riggs leaving after Carl’s death this spring (and even Steven Yeun leaving with Glenn’s before that), the show’s lost many of its best-known characters and will probably have to struggle to maintain balance. Plus, it’s already working in the departure of Lauren Cohan, who’ll only appear on the show part-time since her ABC show Whiskey Cavalier was picked up to series. Time for the zombies to just kill everyone already!