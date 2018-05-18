Photo: Picasa/WireImage

Though initial reports suggested that Meek Mill would be making a stop at the White House on Friday to discuss prison reform, TMZ now reports that Mill has canceled the visit after a last-minute phone call from Jay-Z. “I was originally scheduled to be part of a panel on Prison Reform at the White House to help shed light on the issues within the system. Unfortunately, the focus turned to the President and Myself which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions,” Mill tells TMZ. “As a result, I decided not to attend so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system. Most importantly I remain fully committed to improving our criminal justice system.”

According to TMZ, Hov called Mill on Thursday night to warn him that meeting with Trump would be “problematic for his image and for the cause.” Mill has a management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, and Jay previously advocated for Mill’s release from prison. However, Mill also found support from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a Trump friend. We now patiently await the screenshot of Jay on the phone with Kanye, please.