Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
Trayvon Martin’s parents Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton lost their son in 2012 when George Zimmerman shot and killed the unarmed teen in a small community in Florida. The incident sparked outrage across the U.S. and set into motion what would become the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, in a new docuseries from producer Jay-Z, coming to Paramount Network in July, Martin and Fulton are reliving their pain in order to honor their son’s legacy.
