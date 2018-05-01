Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement

By

Trayvon Martin’s parents Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton lost their son in 2012 when George Zimmerman shot and killed the unarmed teen in a small community in Florida. The incident sparked outrage across the U.S. and set into motion what would become the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, in a new docuseries from producer Jay-Z, coming to Paramount Network in July, Martin and Fulton are reliving their pain in order to honor their son’s legacy.

Tags:

Watch Now

  1. Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
  2. How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?
  3. The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries
  4. 9 of the Most Ridiculous Scenes From the Original Lost in Space
  5. How to Protect Your Facebook Data
  6. Here’s a Sneak Peek at Queer Eye Season Two
  7. 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
  8. 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
  9. Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate
  10. Dogs Review Isle of Dogs
Rest in Power: the Trayvon Martin Story Examines a Legacy
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.