Retta Never Had to Pay for Lunch Because of a ‘Treat Yo’ Self’ Bet

Over the first few seasons of Parks and Recreation, Donna Meagle (Retta) and Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) quietly gre into one of show’s funniest pairings, but their full comedic force hit new heights with “Pawnee Rangers” the 2011 season four episode that introduced the concept of “Treat Yo’ Self.” The self-care mantra took the internet like wildfire, so much show that it gained a life of its own on social media. “I used to stalk ‘Treat Yo Self’ on Twitter,” Retta explained during Vulture Festival’s An Afternoon with Retta event. “When I would go out to lunch with friends I would make a bet: If no one has tweeted ‘Treat Yo Self’ in the last seven minutes I buy lunch.” She added, “I didn’t buy lunch for a year and half.”

Still, the Good Girls actor was surprised by the catch phrase’s initial success. She claimed when they first filmed the scene she wasn’t sure if it was going to land. “I didn’t think it was that funny,” she said. “Just Tom and Donna doing some corny shit again!”