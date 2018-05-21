Retta Is Over People Telling Her to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’
The former Pawnee goddess joined us in the Vulture Spot to play a game of “The shit, or nah?” covering everything from The Crown to The Real Housewives.
Retta currently stars in Good Girls and just released her book So Close to Being the Shit, Y’all Don’t Even Know. To us, Retta has always been “the shit.”
Watch Now
