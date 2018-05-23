Richard Gere Is Coming to Television

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

If you’re craving more prestigious prestige television we have three words for you: BBC, Richard, Gere. The actor has been confirmed to play the lead role in BBC Two’s new eight-part drama MotherFatherSon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will be the film star’s first major television role. Gere will play a successful American businessman in the UK, and he will star opposite Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory as the British heiress who is also his estranged wife.

The couple’s son, who will be portrayed by Billy Howle, threatens their family’s empire with his destructive lifestyle. And don’t you just hate it when that happens? The series was created and written by Tom Rob Smith who recently penned FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. So, get a case of champagne ready because it looks like we’re in for another prestige binge.