Rose McGowan on Weinstein Arrest: ‘I Didn’t Believe This Day Would Come’

Moments after Harvey Weinstein surrendered to the NYPD, Rose McGowan processed her alleged rapist’s arrest live on Megyn Kelly Today. “I actually didn’t believe this day would come. I didn’t believe this day would come. I’m so proud of Lucia Evans and Paz [de la Huerta],” she said, referencing two of the women who brought their cases to the New York authorities. “We have to understand, he turned himself in on a Friday. That’s a slow news weekend, Memorial Day. He still has privileges from high up somewhere. But this is a big strike into the heart of abuse of power. This shows people worldwide, which is what I was hoping the whole time, that this cannot and will not stand.”

McGowan also condemned Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr., who was slow to prosecute Weinstein, according to New York’s reporting. “There will always be sociopaths and predators like Harvey Weinstein,” McGowan said. “But I find his complicity machine a lot more guilty.”