Roseanne Barr’s Talent Agency ICM Partners Drops Her As a Client

Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett has cost the actress her show and now her representation. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Barr’s talent agency ICM Partners has dropped her as a client. “We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning. What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency,” the agency said in an internal note to its employees. “Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.” Barr deleted her tweet, which compared Jarrett to an ape – a form of comparison she has made before – and apologized, saying she would leave Twitter, earlier today, but the damage was done. Roseanne writer Wanda Sykes quit the show and many have cheered on ABC after network president Channing Dungey announced that it would cancelling the series.