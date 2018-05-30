Roseanne Writers Might Not Get Severance Pay

Photo: Adam Rose/ABC

Less than 24 hours after ABC cancelled the Roseanne revival, the writers are still scrambling to figure out what comes next. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roseanne writer and executive producer Dave Caplan recounted how yesterday’s news went down in the writers room, and said that no one has clarified how or if the writers will be compensated for the show’s 11th season. “Everybody is still in shock at how quickly this all went down,” Caplan said. “It’s unfortunate because the writers did pass on other jobs to take this job and nobody really knows yet what kind of compensation they’re going to get. Everybody is a little bit on edge about how it’s going to turn out. But we all know it’s a wasted opportunity to write more episodes.” Roseanne was cancelled after star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett. Barr later apologized and said she was “ambien tweeting.”