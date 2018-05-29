Roseanne Reruns Dropped by Hulu, CMT, and More Networks

After ABC announced earlier today that it canceled Roseanne, Viacom has decided to pull reruns of the show’s new episodes from its outlets CMT, TV Land, and the Paramount Network, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As a result of star Roseanne Barr’s racist social-media comments from this morning, the Laff network is following suit, and will cease airing episodes from the show’s original run (seasons one through nine). The network made the following statement, “While we believe viewers have always distinguished the personal behavior of the actress Roseanne Barr from the television character Roseanne Connor, we are disgusted by Barr’s comments this week. Therefore, we are removing the original Roseanne series from the Laff schedule for the time being, effective immediately.” Barr’s talent agency, ICM Partners, also dropped her this afternoon.

Update: In a statement to THR, Hulu confirmed that it too will be pulling episodes of Roseanne from its streaming service, with a spokesperson saying, “We support ABC’s decision and are removing the show from Hulu.”