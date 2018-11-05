RuPaul Will Sashay to Netflix for AJ and the Queen

RuPaul is sashaying into that Netflix money! The streaming site has ordered ten episodes of a one-hour comedy starring RuPaul as Ruby Red, a “bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990’s R/V.” Executive-produced by RuPaul and Sex and the City alum Michael Patrick King, AJ and the Queen will follow Ruby Red and her 11-year-old sidekick, AJ, as they travel around the country. Per Netflix’s release: “Oh, and RuPaul performs a killer musical number in every drag club.”
Readjust your wig, honey!