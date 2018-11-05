Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

Leighton Meester To Star In Single Parents, A New Liz Meriwether Comedy For ABC

Meester will play opposite Taran Killem.

9 mins ago

NBC Has Canceled Great News, in News That Is Not

Farewell, sweet sitcom.

25 mins ago

RuPaul Will Sashay to Netflix for AJ and the Queen

Readjust your wig, honey!

4:30 p.m.

Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti Are Bringing a New Drama to CBS

The network announces a drama-heavy round of selections for new programming.

4:04 p.m.

The New Beach House Album Is Their Best Yet

Same magic, new resolution.

4:01 p.m.

Kanye West and the Question of Freedom

As American politics have become increasingly tribal, our willingness to disagree has been replaced with an impulse to loathe and expel.

3:45 p.m.

Fox Will Bring Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing Back to TV

The conservative sitcom will live again in the Trump era.

3:00 p.m.

Ally Sheedy on Her Experience With Hollywood Sexism and Why It Will Never Change

“I hope it changes. I hope I’m wrong. I’m not holding my breath.”

1:44 p.m.

The Making of Terry Gilliam’s Don Quixote Is Getting Another Documentary

The film’s production was first chronicled in Lost in La Mancha, and will be explored further in He Dreams of Giants.

1:29 p.m.

There Are Two Ways to Read Earn’s Choice in the Atlanta Finale

Is that ending triumphant or proof that Earn is still stuck?

1:12 p.m.

What Spotify Removing R. Kelly and XXXTentacion From Its Playlists Means

The streaming platform banned both artists from its playlists, but what does that mean for the music industry at large?

12:30 p.m.

Saoirse Ronan and Annette Bening Star in The Seagull Reaction GIFs You Need

A surprise offering from The Seagull is how eminently GIF-able this movie is.

12:30 p.m.

The Seagull Is a Platform for a Definitive Annette Bening Performance

Anton Chekhov’s Arkadina is one of literature’s most narcissistic mothers — which is saying something — and yet Bening makes her damnably human.

12:26 p.m.

The Secrets of Sauvage, the Most Sexually Frank Film at Cannes

“Nudity had to be normal.”

12:20 p.m.

Broadway’s Boys in the Band Is Hosting a Performance of Three Tall Women

We can’t wait for Glenda Jackson to meet Matt Bomer.

11:36 a.m.

Terminal Isn’t Stylish, It’s Style-Clotted

The Margot Robbie vehicle is a genre unto itself: Crayola noir.

10:57 a.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Finale Recap: Aight Then

Finally, we see everything from Earn’s perspective — and confront the question of whether he’s okay.

10:55 a.m.

Frightened Rabbit Front Man Scott Hutchison Found Dead at 36

The indie rocker disappeared from Edinburgh Tuesday night.

10:52 a.m.

The Last Man on Earth Ended Perfectly, Even With a Cliffhanger

We’ll never know the fate of our main characters because there is no way for them to ever know their own fates.

10:47 a.m.

Cold War Is a Stunning Love Story

Pawel Pawlikowski’s follow up to the Oscar-winning Ida is a passionate heartbreaker told through music and across decades.