Say it again! Billboard has announced that the Salt-N-Pepa will deliver a special performance at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, performing with none other than the En Vogue. Presumably, the two groups will join forces to reunite for their 1994 hit “Whatta Man,” which they last performed together at a small radio concert in 2015. Salt-N-Pepa are celebrating 30 years since they became the first female hip-hop group to enter Billboard’s Top 40 on the Hot 100 chart with “Push It.” “Looking back at all the barriers we’ve broken as women in this very male-dominated genre of music, being the first two female rappers to break the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 is right up there as one of the best moments of our amazing career,” they said in a statement. “We are blessed.” But not as blessed as we are! Also performing at the show will be Janet Jackson, who’s set to receive the Icon Award. It’s all sounding mighty, mighty good, man.