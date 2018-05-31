Samantha Bee Apologizes for Calling Ivanka Trump a C*nt: ‘I Crossed a Line’

Photo: TBS

Samantha Bee has come under fire for her Full Frontal segment on the 1,500 missing migrant children from last night. The segment, in which Bee called Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” for refusing to act against her father’s cruel immigration policies, drew intense criticism from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who commented on the segment to The Wrap earlier today. “The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” Sanders said. “Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.” At least one advertiser, Autotrader, has since announced that it’s ended its sponsorship of Bee’s show:

Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal. The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company. As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. — Autotrader (@AutoTrader_com) May 31, 2018

Not long after Sanders’s comments to The Wrap, Bee took to Twitter to publicly apologize for the segment, which has since been removed from Full Frontal’s Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter pages:

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

Update: TBS has also released a statment following Bee’s apology: