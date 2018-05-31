During last night’s Full Frontal, Samantha Bee took some time to recap the New York Times’ recent report that the government has lost track of approximately 1,500 migrant children — or as Bee put it at the top of the show, “We are going to talk about racism and I just popped an Ambien, so buckle up, everyone!” While it’s true that terrible immigration policies and mistreatment of migrant kids are, horribly enough, not strictly Trump-era problems, Bee pointed out that Trump is “just making it so much worse.” After singling out Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen for their involvement in supporting such cruel immigration policies, Bee shifted her focus to Ivanka Trump and the tone-deaf photo she tweeted over the weekend. “Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second-most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee says with Roseanne reference No. 2. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another: Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless cunt! He listens to you! Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to fuckin’ stop it.”