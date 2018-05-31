Samantha Bee Will Be Honored Tonight But the Press Is Barred

In what is sure to spark some kind of insane right-wing conspiracy theory, Deadline is reporting that the press will be barred from attending a Television Academy ceremony honoring Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Bee and her show came under fire today and were forced to apologize after she called Ivanka Trump a see you next Tuesday in a segment. The 11th Annual Television Academy Honors ceremony will be honoring the beleaguered show alongside Andi Mack, Daughters of Destiny, Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America, LA 92, One Day at a Time, and 13 Reasons Why.

The Television Academy informed the press this afternoon that they would be allowed only on the red carpet, and not into the actual event. Though they said this was due to a significant increase in attending press, your least favorite cousin will surely have a whole theory about how its some kind of elitist Hollywood coverup or something.