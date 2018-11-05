Saoirse Ronan and Annette Bening Star in The Seagull Reaction GIFs You Need

Photo: Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures Classics

Dysfunctional family dramas — the kind that unfurl over a wedding weekend (Rachel Getting Married), a holiday (The Family Stone), or a vacation abroad (A Bigger Splash, kinda) — are extremely my shit. Michael Mayer’s adaptation of the Chekov classic The Seagull fuses the melodrama of a Bravo reality show with three powerhouse performances in petty: Annette Bening, Elisabeth Moss, and Saoirse Ronan have descended upon a country estate to cause some drama. Bening plays famous actress Irina, who’s sleeping with esteemed writer Boris (Corey Stoll), who, in turn, is infatuated with Nina (Ronan). Nina is an aspiring actress and current countryside maiden who is the girlfriend of Irina’s son Konstatin (Billy Howle). It’s confusing and messy and there are slamming doors and loud arguments and Mommy Issues. Like I said: extremely my shit.

A surprise offering from The Seagull, however, is how eminently GIF-able this movie is. Are you in need of a bad-tempered Moss taking a long drag from her cigarette? Do you need Bening looking in the mirror, knowing exactly how good she looks? Perhaps a “Really? Why?” from Ronan, when you’ve been faced with less than desirable news? The Seagull has all this to offer and more.

Elisabeth Moss has been rudely exiled from a love triangle that she desperately wants to be a part of.

This one is for when it’s brought to your attention that Saoirse Ronan did not win an Oscar for Lady Bird, and actually didn’t win any Oscars at all.

Re: 2018.

Beyoncé voice: “Feelin’ myself, I’m feelin’ myself, I’m feelin’ my —”

(Fine, sure, whatever. This one actually isn’t a reaction to anything, Vulture contributor Corey Stoll is just hot.)

A soft smile with a slightly mischievous nod — that feeling when you’re the greatest actress of your generation and you’re about to let these girls know!