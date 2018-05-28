Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

As the case of whether Michelle Wolf insulted the physical looks of press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner spirals to a close — no, she didn’t — Wolf is looking at new comedic opportunities, which has come in the form of a new Netflix talk show called The Break. (Every week on Sunday, baby!) And yes, in her first monologue the topic of Huckabee Sanders was bound to come up, although it emerged from a discussion about new CIA director Gina Haspel — and not, like, a perfect smoky eye tutorial.

“After Gina was nominated, my best friend Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted, ‘Any Democrat who claims to support women’s empowerment and our national security but opposes her nomination is a total hypocrite,’” Wolf said. “Well, if anyone’s an expert of hypocrites, it’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders. And for the record, that was not a looks-based joke. That was about her ugly personality. She has the Mario Batali of personalities.” Huckabee Sanders hasn’t responded to these pointed zingers, but seemed to have a nice week:

“It ain't how hard you hit; it's about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward,” -Rocky Balboa

Thank you @TheSlyStallone!!! pic.twitter.com/pzhJJzQ36g — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 25, 2018