SNL Sends Donald Trump Off, Sopranos Finale Style

In fear of spoiling a decade-old show and upsetting the ghost of James Gandolfini — hey, we’re still not sure of the Peak TV era rules — let’s just say SNL took a cue from the Sopranos finale playbook and we may never see Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump impression again. Or maybe not. That’s the beauty of ambiguous black screens and Steve Perry vocals, who can say for sure! What we do know is Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Cohen, and Donald Trump Jr. just want to get some greasy grub at a New Jersey diner, while Robert Mueller circles them like a hungry lil’ shark. Don’t stop believin’ until you finish the sketch.