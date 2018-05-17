Photo: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Bees? The Atlantic Theater Company is onboard. The musical adaptation of Sue Monk Kidd’s novel The Secret Life of Bees is coming to the Atlantic Theater Company Off Broadway next spring. The project has music by Spring Awakening’s Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. It’ll be directed by Fun Home’s Sam Gold, who also directed the musical’s workshop last summer with Uzo Aduba (Atlantic hasn’t announced a cast for its production). The Secret Life of Bees will run from May 10 to June 23 next spring at the Linda Gross Theater.

The theater company’s 2018–2019 season, announced this morning, will also include the U.S. premiere of French playwright Florian Zeller’s The Mother, starring the great Isabelle Huppert. That’ll have a translation by Christopher Hampton and be directed by Lobby Hero’s Trip Cullman. It will run from February 20 to April 7 next spring. You can read the Atlantic’s full 2018–2019 season, which will also include new plays from Donja R. Love, Abby Rosebrock, Amy Staats, and Carla Ching, here.