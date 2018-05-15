Being a personal assistant is a thankless job — hello, The Devil Wears Prada! — but being the personal assistant to a titan of industry who’s also single is even more thankless, according to Netflix’s new romantic comedy Set It Up. Stressed out by their bosses with no personal lives, Everybody Wants Some!! co-stars Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch hatch a plan: What if they set up the high-powered sports reporter (Lucy Liu) with the business-exec single dad (Taye Diggs)? One office romance begets another, and soon we’re all at a Yankees game rooting for a kiss-cam to work its magic! Watch Set It Up June 15.