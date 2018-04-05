Latest News from Vulture

10 mins ago

Who Monologued It: Dolores From Westworld or June From The Handmaid’s Tale?

It’s a lot harder than you might think.

18 mins ago

Junot Díaz Accused of Sexual Misconduct and Verbal Abuse

Three women have come forward with allegations against the prominent writer.

22 mins ago

Netflix Reminds Carol Burnett of the First Golden Age of TV

“Nobody ever snooped around or bothered us. It was fabulous.”

11:12 a.m.

7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See

Darth Jar Jar deserves his own film.

10:54 a.m.

Rachel Bloom on Making a Movie About Murder With Her Husband

Bloom, Adam Pally, Dan Gregor, and Doug Mand on Most Likely to Murder.

10:30 a.m.

Jeffrey Tambor Will Appear on Arrested Development Season 5

Tambor was recently fired from Transparent after an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

10:18 a.m.

Roman Polanski Will Appeal Academy Expulsion

“We want due process,” Polanski’s attorney said. “That’s not asking too much of the Academy, is it?”

10:05 a.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Recap: It’s Gonna Be Bad

It simply can’t be overstated what an achievement this episode is.

9:59 a.m.

Two More Women Accuse R. Kelly of Sexual Abuse

The allegations range from underage sex to operating a “cult.”

9:53 a.m.

Seth Meyers Also Can’t Believe That Sean Hannity Can Do Journalism

“Hannity can’t believe he accidentally made news on his show.”

9:27 a.m.

Mindy Kaling Pretended to Be on Antibiotics to Hide Her Pregnancy on Ocean’s 8

“I had to spin a web of lies.”

9:03 a.m.

Nobel Prize in Literature Will Not Be Awarded Due to Sex Scandal

It’s the first time since World War II they’ve postponed giving the award.

9:00 a.m.

A Guide to Jean-Michel Basquiat’s New York

A glossary elaborating on many of the sources and references within Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

2:18 a.m.

Steve Martin and Martin Short Prove They’re Best Friends

We always knew they were amigos, but now it’s official.

1:06 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Guy Planet Earth Appears to Be Trying to Kill

Aren’t you glad it’s not you?

12:38 a.m.

Travis Scott, Kanye West, and Lil Uzi Vert Just Dropped Your Newest Summer Jam

It’s called Watch and you’ll never guess what it’s about.

Yesterday at 11:28 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: Do the Right Thing

The odds that April will die are higher than ever.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Big Brother

Jerry O’Connell is perfectly cast as Sheldon’s older brother Georgie.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Southern Charm Recap: Put Peyton in Her Place

Someone needs to tell Naomie to chill out.

Yesterday at 9:50 p.m.

Here’s What Mike Pence Thought of Michelle Wolf’s WHCD Jokes

The comedian’s comments about Mike Pence — or to use her words, a “weird little guy” — have now entered the arena.