Seth Meyers Knows What Trump Wants to Ask Mueller

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has some questions for Donald Trump, according to a memo leaked this week to the New York Times. Per Late Night, President Trump has some questions for Mueller, too. Namely, “Does impeachment have anything to do with peaches?” This list also includes such queries as “Are you the pig farmer from Babe?” and “Why are there underpants but no overpants?” Maybe this could turn into a late-night tutoring session with Trump’s friend Kanye, where Mueller educates them both on American history and due process. Because, when you get down to it, couldn’t Robert Mueller be a little bit like the new Ask Jeeves?