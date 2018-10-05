Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Michael Cohen’s Slush Fund

The news about President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen continued to grow shadier and stranger this week, with reports that a drug company, AT&T, and a Russian oligarch all paid Cohen using his shell company, Essential Consultants L.L.C.. Funds from that same L.L.C. happened to be used to pay porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 in return for her silence about an alleged affair with the president. So how did this story get so juicy? Late Night host Seth Meyers took “A Closer Look” into the slush fund and he has idea: Maybe Robert Mueller is actually a Trump enemy in disguise, and you’ll never guess who’s under that mask.