Shock and Awe Trailer: Another Newspaper Movie
Deadlines, coffee, late copy, government intrigue, loud talking, etc. — Rob Reiner presents: another newspaper movie. Shock and Awe chronicles the United States’ entry into the the Iraq war, and the coordinated campaign of misinformation that got us there. Woody Harrelson and James Marsden star as Jonathan Landay and Warren Strobel, a pair of Knight Ridder reporters chasing down a seemingly improbable theory: that the Bush administration prematurely decided to go to war, and found any reason to justify the conflict. Tommy Lee Jones, Milla Jovovich, and Jessica Biel co-star, with Reiner himself playing the Washington bureau chief of the Knight Ridder newspaper chain. Watch it on DirecTV on June 14, and see it in theaters July 11.
Watch Now
- 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
- Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
- Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
- How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?
- The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries
- 9 of the Most Ridiculous Scenes From the Original Lost in Space
- How to Protect Your Facebook Data
- Here’s a Sneak Peek at Queer Eye Season Two
- 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
- 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
- Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate