Shock and Awe Trailer: Another Newspaper Movie

By

Deadlines, coffee, late copy, government intrigue, loud talking, etc. — Rob Reiner presents: another newspaper movie. Shock and Awe chronicles the United States’ entry into the the Iraq war, and the coordinated campaign of misinformation that got us there. Woody Harrelson and James Marsden star as Jonathan Landay and Warren Strobel, a pair of Knight Ridder reporters chasing down a seemingly improbable theory: that the Bush administration prematurely decided to go to war, and found any reason to justify the conflict. Tommy Lee Jones, Milla Jovovich, and Jessica Biel co-star, with Reiner himself playing the Washington bureau chief of the Knight Ridder newspaper chain. Watch it on DirecTV on June 14, and see it in theaters July 11.

Watch Now

