SNL Celebrates Moms With A Pleasant, Non-Political Cold Open

SNL kicked off Mother’s Day by granting all their moms’ wishes and ditching “the political stuff.” As each cast member introduced their mom, each mom got to speak up on behalf of moms everywhere to tell the show: less Trump, more Jesus, and can you do Wayne’s World again? And frankly it’s very hard to find a reason to disagree with that last one. Hopefully, this is a sketch the whole family can chuckle about over Mother’s Day brunch, just like mom has always dreamed. But also, when are Beck Bennett and his mom getting their own show? Who do we call to make that a thing?