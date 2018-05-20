SNL Got Their Own Bishop Michael Curry Sermon

It must’ve been an even busier Saturday than usual over at studio 8H this week, and not just because SNL’s season finale was packed with surprise guests. The show also managed to turn around a few royal wedding bits that had only become relevant hours before. Among them was a joyous impersonation of the suddenly famous Bishop Michael Curry by Kenan Thompson. The preacher’s sermon in St. George’s chapel on Saturday morning delighted viewers around the world, and created a minor amount of visible awkwardness for in a church full of English royalty, who don’t seem to know quite how to react to, well, human emotions. As Thompson’s Curry puts it, they looked at him “like a fart in an elevator.” And hey, he’s not wrong.