Latest News from Vulture

2:20 a.m.

SNL Got Their Own Bishop Michael Curry Sermon

There’s less love but more jokes.

1:54 a.m.

SNL Gets Us Into the Royal Wedding Reception

Or at least as close as we can ever hope to get without being tackled by security.

12:54 a.m.

Watch the Royal Wedding Bishop’s Impassioned Sermon

He evoked the words of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. to speak of the power of love.

Yesterday at 10:19 p.m.

Tracy Morgan Wants You To Know He Loves You

Even the truck driver who caused his his near-fatal 2014 accident.

Yesterday at 7:58 p.m.

Wendy Williams on Kanye West: ‘He’s Not Well’

“As long as I’m here and you’re listening, I will tell you I feel very, very bad for Kanye West.”

Yesterday at 6:39 p.m.

The Crimetown Creators Reveal New Podcast on the RFK Tapes

The new series will cover the infamous assassination of Robert F. Kennedy and the conspiracy theories that surrounded it.

Yesterday at 6:35 p.m.

Maggie Gyllenhaal Is Getting Tired Of The Sex Scenes In The Deuce

Candy’s frustration with her line of work is very real for Gyllenhaal.

Yesterday at 6:23 p.m.

GLOW Filmed Its KKK Wrestling Match the Day After Trump Was Elected

“I think all of us being there, being around each other as we filmed this crazy scene it helped,” GLOW’s other co-creator Liz Flahive added

Yesterday at 6:03 p.m.

James Carville/Mary Matalin Film in Works from Gyllenhaal and Sarsgaard

The famed political couple might get the Hollywood treatment.

Yesterday at 5:16 p.m.

RuPaul Somehow Finds the Time To Watch Every Single Drag Race Audition Video

“He sees them all as they come through and there’s levels of who makes it through to the next round, but he looks at all of them.”

Yesterday at 5:07 p.m.

Luc Besson Has Been Accused of Rape

The director and screenwriter is being investigated by the French authorities, following a complaint by an unnamed 27-year old actress.

Yesterday at 5:06 p.m.

Dietland’s Marti Noxon Looks Back on Backing Up Matthew Weiner Harassment Claim

“People don’t want to believe this stuff about people they like.”

Yesterday at 4:54 p.m.

Reggie Lucas, Producer for Madonna and Guitarist for Miles Davis, Dead at 65

Lucas produced the majority of Madonna’s debut album, and played in Miles Davis’s band.

Yesterday at 4:48 p.m.

Sweetbitter Will Explore the Experience of Undocumented Restaurant Workers

“We wanted to show New York as it really is and not a romanticized version,” Stephanie Danler told the crowd at Vulture Festival.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

Michelle Visage Hears ‘Miss Vanjie’ Everywhere She Goes

She even the plugged her ears as the entire Vulture Festival audience recited “Misssss Vaaaanjie” together in a spiritual chant.

Yesterday at 4:18 p.m.

Watch Lea DeLaria Give a Fisting Tutorial at Vulture Festival

“Can I have a volunteer?”

Yesterday at 4:14 p.m.

Jennifer Egan Is Working On a ‘Companion’ to Visit From the Goon Squad

“I have a lot of first-draft material,” Egan told the crowd at Vulture Festival.

Yesterday at 3:18 p.m.

Cate Blanchett’s Cannes Jury Awards Shoplifters, Spike Lee

Here’s the full list of winners.

Yesterday at 2:48 p.m.

Watch Taylor Swift Bring Out Shawn Mendes at the Rose Bowl

The two covered Shawn Mendes’s hit “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” together.

Yesterday at 2:39 p.m.

At Cannes, Asia Argento Makes a Scalding Speech About Harvey Weinstein

She appeared at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, and did not hold back.