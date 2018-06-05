Two might be better than one. Like, when it comes to snacks or something. But Emmys hosts? Weekend Update’s Colin Jost and Michael Che will be hosting this year’s ceremony — was the kid from Champions unavailable, or… — news that one SNL player can’t quite come to terms with yet. “Who made this decision? What did that sound like? Any idea for hosts this year? How about the less entertaining version of Riggs and Murtaugh,” Peter Davidson rationalized. “I think it’s great that Emmy hosts now are cute friends, that’s awesome. Who’s hosting next year? A squirrel and a cat?” But Davidson thinks he cracked the case on why NBC ultimately wanted the duo: “America saw you read a joke, and then you read a different joke, and they were like, What chemistry.” Well, they can read!