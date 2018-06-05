Poor Lando Calrissian. That suave, smooth-talker of a smuggler. All he wanted to do was mingle with his fellow black brothers and sisters in a galaxy far, far away, only to discover [checks RSVPs] that only three other people like him exist for such a summit. “I’ll say it. Turnout was a little low,” he explained to a vacant ballroom. “We were expecting 1000 guests. I held out hope there was a black human planet out there, but I guess it’s just us. Lots of lizardmen wearing vests. Just four black people though.” At least the seafood buffet looks decent.