9:57 a.m.

SNL Mocks the Shocking Lack of Black People in Star Wars and Star Trek Films

“Lots of lizardmen wearing vests. Just four black people though.”

9:30 a.m.

The Highs, Lows, and Whoas of the 2018 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

Low: that whole Dire Straits situation.

9:22 a.m.

SNL Thinks Kanye West’s Tweets Will Bring Death and Destruction to Everyone

À la A Quiet Place.

1:27 a.m.

Childish Gambino Drops This Is America And Is It Ever

It celebrates America’s favorite pastime: shooting guns.

12:45 a.m.

SNL Reunites Stormy Daniels and Trump, Sorta

Or at least the version of Trump we can tolerate.

Yesterday at 10:13 p.m.

Sylvester Stallone To Take On Mexican Drug Cartel in Rambo 5

I bet he’ll use guns.

Yesterday at 3:07 p.m.

Holy Smokes, Avengers: Infinity War Already Made $1 Billion

The movie hasn’t even opened in China yet.

Yesterday at 1:10 p.m.

Michelle Wolf Spoke ‘Truth’ at the Correspondents’ Dinner, Says Bill Maher

He also said she did “a great job.”

Yesterday at 12:07 p.m.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Lifetime Sex Scene Is Apparently Worrying Royals

Right before the royal wedding, no less.

Yesterday at 11:54 a.m.

Hugh Grant, Ben Whishaw Have Steamy Affair in Your Next Favorite Miniseries

It’s always politics.

Yesterday at 10:50 a.m.

Christina Aguilera, Former Voice Coach, Hates The Voice Now

Here’s a diss: “Churning hamster wheel.”

Yesterday at 10:13 a.m.

What Does Lisa Vanderpump Have Against January Jones?

All Jones wanted was a birthday party at Vanderpump’s restaurant. She was denied.

Yesterday at 9:54 a.m.

Despite Kill Bill Tragedy, Uma Thurman Would Work With Quentin Tarantino Again

“I understand him.”

Yesterday at 9:26 a.m.

Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump Wants, Needs, Emmanuel Macron to Save Her

Is the First Lady a prisoner in the White House?

5/4/2018 at 11:33 p.m.

R. Kelly’s Team Denies New Allegations, Disavows ‘Unauthorized’ Statement

“We deny the many dark descriptions put forth by instigators and liars who have their own agenda for seeking profit and fame.”

5/4/2018 at 10:49 p.m.

Junot Díaz Withdraws From Writers’ Festival After Public Misconduct Accusation

“As for so many in positions of power, the moment to reckon with the consequences of past behavior has arrived,” the festival said in a statement.

5/4/2018 at 9:27 p.m.

Junot Díaz’s Accuser Confronted Him Live During a Q&A

It was unclear to the hundreds of attendees whether Díaz recognized her, or pretended not to.

5/4/2018 at 8:46 p.m.

Find Out What Happened to Killmonger’s Mom and Sob Your Way to the Weekend

He had a lot to be angry about.

5/4/2018 at 8:11 p.m.

Kris Jenner Says Kanye ‘Will Explain Himself In His Own Way’

“He always does things with really good intentions.”

5/4/2018 at 6:43 p.m.

Sweetbitter: Eat Drink 20-Something Woman

Sweetbitter, the new Starz series based on Stephanie Danler’s novel, may not satisfy all your cravings.