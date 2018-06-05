In a dystopian near-future, a group of friends are trying to survive in a world where talking will get you killed. Like, immediately snatched into a cornfield and devoured by some spooky tarantula creatures. (Hey, A Quiet Place!) But it’s not going to be easy for these pals — because Kanye’s tweeting about Donald Trump, Kanye’s tweeting about his signed MAGA hats, and, what’s this?!, Kanye’s tweeting about eating gumbo with Chrissy Teigen. They can’t handle it! They need to scream and know the truth! It’s true, content will kill us all.

