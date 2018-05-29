Roseanne Returns to Twitter, Issues Apology: ‘I Deeply Regret My Comments’

Photo: Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

In a completely shocking turn of events, it turns out Roseanne Barr might be full of it. The star announced this morning that she was “leaving Twitter” after she began to suffer consequences for making a racist joke in public. But the star never deleted her account, and as soon as it was obvious the promise to leave Twitter wouldn’t get her out of this one, she was back at it the same day retweeting every conspiracy theory and double-standard argument she could find to avoid taking responsibility for her show’s demise. The actress also spoke out briefly, when a fan expressed confusion over how Barr’s initial racist tweet was considered racist and she responded “i thought she was saudi.”

i thought she was saudi — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

For clarity, the subject of Barr’s initial joke, Valerie Jarrett, is neither Saudi Arabian nor has she ever lived in Saudi Arabia. So apparently Roseanne’s defense is that she knew nothing about the person she was joking about. And this is why she and all her reruns are canceled forever. Bye!

Roseanne continued to tweet throughout the night, apologizing to all the people whose jobs she killed today with her Twitter presence.

Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast friday. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

She later added that costing all those people their jobs isn’t as bad as she herself being labeled a racist.

hey guys, don't defend me, it's sweet of you 2 try, but...losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Just after midnight eastern time, Roseanne issued a formal apology.

@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet. I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Then, in a pair of now-deleted tweets, Roseanne said “please don’t start all of that boycott abc stuff” and then blamed her racist tweet and attack on Chelsea Clinton on Ambien. “Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me,” she wrote. “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty.” She then said she wasn’t blaming Ambien, and took the responsibility herself: “Yes, I have had odd ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other ppl do. I BLAME MYSELF OK? it’s just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully?”