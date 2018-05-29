So Roseanne Basically Lied About Leaving Twitter

Photo: Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

In a completely shocking turn of events, it turns out Roseanne Barr might be full of it. The star announced this morning that she was “leaving Twitter” after she began to suffer consequences for making a racist joke in public. But the star never deleted her account, and as soon as it was obvious the promise to leave Twitter wouldn’t get her out of this one, she was back at it the same day retweeting every conspiracy theory and double-standard argument she could find to avoid taking responsibility for her show’s demise. The actress also spoke out briefly, when a fan expressed confusion over how Barr’s initial racist tweet was considered racist, she responded “i thought she was saudi”

i thought she was saudi — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

For clarity, the subject of Barr’s initial joke, Valerie Jarrett, is neither Saudi Arabian nor has she ever lived in Saudi Arabia. So apparently Roseanne’s defense is that she knew nothing about the person she was joking about. And this is why she and all her reruns are cancelled forever. Bye!

Update: Roseanne has used her continued Twitter presence to apologize to all the people whose jobs she killed today with her Twitter presence.

Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast friday. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Update, 5/30, 12:07 AM: Roseanne has now determined that costing all those people their jobs isn’t as bad as she herself being labelled a racist.

hey guys, don't defend me, it's sweet of you 2 try, but...losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Update, 5/30, 12:11 AM: Here’s Roseanne’s formal apology.