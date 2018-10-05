Latest News from Vulture

1:44 a.m.

Hero Audience Member Live-Tweeted Greta Gerwig’s Reactions to I Feel Pretty

The Lady Bird filmmaker is allegedly a loud movie goer.

12:19 a.m.

Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Michael Cohen’s Slush Fund

A news story involving the president of the United States and a porn star somehow keeps getting juicier.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Why The Americans Keeps Reminding Us Someone Important Is Going to Die

You can feel in your bones as you watch that things will not end happily for everyone.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Americans’ Keidrich Sellati on Playing the Neglected Jennings Child

And the time Matthew Rhys made him cry.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Americans Recap: In Case of Emergency

After a botched and very gruesome mission, how much longer can Philip continue holding on?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

How That Grisly Scene on The Americans Was Filmed

It rivals the show’s famous suitcase scene.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

On the Set of The Americans Gamechanging Episode, ‘Harvest’

It’s the beginning of the end.

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Archer: Danger Island Recap: Anyone for Chinchilladas?

This week, the series makes some promising moves toward creating meaning within the parameters it’s set for itself.

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

NBC Renews Law & Order: SVU for Its 20th Season

The network also ordered another season for Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: That’s a Relief Effort

Bethenny helps the Puerto Rico relief effort, and I would rather watch months of this than see one more Skinny Girl logo on television ever again.

Yesterday at 9:50 p.m.

Fox Adds New Legal Drama and Retirement Community Comedy to Its Roster

Fox picked up two new series The Cool Kids and Proven Innocent.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: Apocalypse Now

“Chapter 34” finds the town of Riverdale in a state of martial law — like 1985 Hill Valley, as presided over by Mayor Biff.

Yesterday at 8:33 p.m.

Cardi B Opens Up About Her Drama With Nicki Minaj

“I never was feuding with anybody.”

Yesterday at 8:27 p.m.

Nathan Fillion Is Trying His Best As A New Police Officer In The Rookie Teaser

He’s a little older than your average recruit.

Yesterday at 5:42 p.m.

Terry Gilliam Had a Stroke But Man Who Killed Don Quixote Will Finally Screen

But the director will be ready to celebrate The Man Who Killed Don Quixote on the Palais.

Yesterday at 5:27 p.m.

Amazon Won’t Enter Jeffrey Tambor Into the Emmys Race for Transparent

Netflix hasn’t commented on whether it’ll enter him for Arrested Development.

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

Chris Brown Sued by Woman Who Alleges She Was Raped at His House

“It’s one of the most horrific sexual assault cases that I have ever seen.”

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

Every Netflix Original Movie, Ranked

From Ojka to The Do-Over.

Yesterday at 3:57 p.m.

Annette Bening Will Join Captain Marvel and Thanos Is Quaking

With Annette Bening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s over for Thanos.

Yesterday at 3:42 p.m.

Universal Will ‘Reimagine’ New Friday Night Lights Movie

Pineapple Express director David Gordon Green is in final talks to direct.