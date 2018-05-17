Sony Crackle Lays Off Employees Amid Restructuring

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Video streaming service Sony Crackle is laying off 12 employees in a restructuring, which is part of a larger effort to cut costs at the studio, according to a report by Variety. The service will be merging its digital ad sales and digital ad solutions departments, along with a consolidation of its games department.

The changes will not affect their original content offerings, including The Oath, a crime drama produced by 50 Cent, and Snatch, an adaptation of the Guy Richie film starring Rupert Grint. According to the Variety report, there may be more cuts yet to come at Sony Crackle’s parent company Sony Pictures Entertainment as the studio works to streamline its operations.