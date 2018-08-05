Southern Charm Star Being Investigated For ‘Forcible Rape’

Photo: Rebecca Miller/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Police is Charleston, South Carolina have opened an investigation into sexual assault claims made against Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel. People obtained an investigation report in which an unnamed woman claims that in January 2015, Ravenel committed a “sex offense” and “forcible rape.” The report, filed Monday morning, comes a week after another woman accused the reality TV personality of attacking her and penetrating her with his fingers without consent. That incident is said to have taken place in July of last year, and according to the victim’s daughter, her mother settled with Ravenel for $200,000 after signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo, and the network’s parent company issued the following statement. “Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously,” read a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter. “Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”