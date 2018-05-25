R. Kelly and XXXTentacion’s music has been banished from Spotify’s playlists for just two weeks, but already the streaming service might be backtracking on the move. According to a new Bloomberg report, Spotify is said to be considering reinstating rapper XXXTentacion’s music on its playlists after representatives for artists, including Kendrick Lamar, allegedly called Spotify’s CEO and threatened to pull their music in response to the new policy change. The new policy now allows Spotify to stop promoting artists who violate their new hate content and hateful conduct ethics code; XXXTentacion has been accused of domestic violence and is awaiting trial. Bloomberg says that changes to the policy are “still being hammered out” and no final decisions have been made, but notes that regardless of the outcome, R. Kelly’s music will remain blacklisted. According to Bloomberg, industry outrage over the new policy is also internal. Troy Carter, head of artists relations, had reportedly planned to quit Spotify over the policy, but will now remain after being informed that the policy will change. Vulture has reached out to Spotify for comment.