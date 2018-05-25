Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

What’s Leaving HBO: June 2018

Have you seen Kong: Skull Island yet?

18 mins ago

A List of Every Part of Han Solo’s Backstory That Gets Explained in Solo

From how he got his name to how he met Lando.

12:25 p.m.

Report: Spotify Might Put XXXTentacion’s Music Back on Playlists

Reps for Kendrick Lamar allegedly called Spotify’s CEO and threatened to pull his music in response to the new policy change.

11:54 a.m.

What Books Did Harvey Weinstein Carry on His Perp Walk?

A pair of Great Men biographies.

11:31 a.m.

Tracy Morgan Has Equal Love for Tiffany Haddish and Craft Services

Craft services is the actual O.G. of The Last O.G.

11:29 a.m.

11 Films to See This Memorial Day Weekend

Are you in the mood for Solo? Or are you feeling a little Book Club?

10:49 a.m.

13 Reasons Why Star Justin Prentice on Making a Villain for the #MeToo Era

In season two, Bryce Walker can’t hide from his horrific crimes.

10:48 a.m.

Rose McGowan on Weinstein Arrest: ‘I Didn’t Believe This Day Would Come’

McGowan spoke to Megyn Kelly about Weinstein’s arrest.

10:34 a.m.

2018 Is the Summer of #MeToo TV

Stories about harassment and imbalances of power will be all over your screens this season.

10:33 a.m.

Whit Stillman on The Last Days of Disco, and Being Fed Up With New York

“The film is a bit my dream fantasy of what New York City could have been like.”

10:17 a.m.

Want to Try Scott Aukerman & Adam Scott’s U Talkin U2 to Me? Podcast? Start Here

The first installment of our new column highlighting which comedy podcast episodes are the best entry points to your next auditory obsession.

10:00 a.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: June 2018

Don’t miss your chance to rewatch A League of Their Own.

10:00 a.m.

Meet Julianna Margulies’s Fearsome Magazine Editor in an Exclusive Dietland Clip

Kitty Montgomery cares a lot about the readers of Daisy Chain.

10:00 a.m.

A Guide to Every Upcoming Action Movie With a Female Lead

The future is female assassins out for vengeance.

9:43 a.m.

The Tale Is a Nuanced Memoir of Sexual Abuse

With the word abuse I fear I’ve already misrepresented director Jennifer Fox’s complex ambitions.

9:10 a.m.

Lily Allen Won’t Be Shamed

“I don’t set out to annoy people or grab headlines. I say the truth because that’s all I have.”

9:00 a.m.

Mary Shelley Makes a Polite Period Drama Out of One of History’s Wildest Teens

A miscast Elle Fanning leads this disappointingly bloodless would-be romance.

8:42 a.m.

How Does Amazon’s Picnic at Hanging Rock Compare to the Movie and the Book?

The new mini-series is much, much bigger than Joan Lindsay’s original novel or Peter Weir’s classic movie.

8:27 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein Arrested on Rape Charges

Weinstein’s lawyer said he will enter a not guilty plea.

8:00 a.m.

The Tale and the Truth About 13-Year-Old Girls

Director Jennifer Fox has created one of the most extraordinary depictions of childhood sexual abuse ever put on film.