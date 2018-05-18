Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet Will Break Your Heart in Beautiful Boy

A first glimpse at #BeautifulBoy, starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet. In theaters this fall. Full trailer coming soon. pic.twitter.com/p0bjJabU1q — Beautiful Boy (@beautifulboymov) May 18, 2018

If somehow your life is just going way too well and you’re looking for something to bring you way, way down, you’re in luck. Amazon Studios has released a teaser of their upcoming film Beautiful Boy starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet. The drama, set to be released this fall, follows a father’s struggle with his son’s drug addiction.

Based on the memoir Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction by David Sheff, the film chronicles the author’s struggles with his son’s addiction to methamphetamine. It is directed by Felix Van Groeningen, has Brad Pitt as a producer, and on a positive note, is already generating awards buzz.